Passengers stranded after heavy rains

Some passengers in the Oti Region travelling along the stretch from B-Zongo in Nkwanta South to the Nkwanta Municipal market were left stranded on Saturday after a downpour rendered the road impassable.

Commercial drivers told the Ghana News Agency that the road had gotten to it worst state, which was becoming an annual ritual whenever it rained, forcing them to park their cars without working to make ends meet.

Mr. K. Attagye, a driver, said the poor condition of the road was affecting his work because all his “daily sales” was spent on maintenance.

The rains have affected communities such as B-Zongo, Alukpatsa, Krachi-Akura, and Dayi-Kope all in the Nkwanta South Municipality.

“We have written many letters to the authorities in the Municipality including the Oti Regional Coordinating Council about the B-Zongo road, but nothing has been done,” he said.

“We are, therefore, pleading with the Government to listen to our cry because this is what we also do to survive.”

Madam Domelevo, a trader, said most of the fish sold at the Nkwanta market were brought from B-Zongo but the road had become a hindrance to their business.

Some farmers also complained that conveying farm produce to the market centre was a major challenge since drivers refused to ply that stretch with the fear that their vehicles would break down.