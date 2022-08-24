Peace Council calls for increased security patrols in UER

Mr Sumaila Issaka, the Chairman of the Upper East Regional Peace Council, has called for more security presence and increased patrols to cover the entirety of Bawku, considering the nature of attacks that continue to plague the area.

He said the proliferation of arms had become a source of worry in the area, especially as the arms were being used to kill, which was worsening the already volatile conflict situation.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Bolgatanga, Mr Issaka said though there was security presence in Bawku and its environs, there was the need for wider coverage and increased patrols.

He said the Military presence at Bazua in the Binduri District, notwithstanding, the recent shooting and killing of three persons around the Highway Junction on entering Bawku Township was worrying.

Speaking on the Regional Peace Council’s role and achievement in the brewing conflicts in the region, Mr Issaka said some effort was being made, in collaboration with the National Peace Council and Chieftaincy institutions, to ensure peace in the area.

“We cannot use force, we mediate and try to help solve the problems by bringing the parties together for laid down procedures to be followed to solve the problems,” he added.

The rippling effects of the conflict could not be over-emphasised since the action and inaction of parties impacted on the citizens negatively, including economic challenges.

“Killing and killing will not give any one chieftaincy, except through going to court,” he said, and cited the Bolgatanga chieftaincy case, currently in court.

“We have renowned mediators who can help in these cases and when we are given the opportunity to mediate we can go far instead of the killings,” he said.

Mr Issaka listed some of the conflict areas in the region to include the Bawku conflict over chieftaincy, Kandiga over land, and Nabango, Kologo, Gaani and Biu conflicts in the Kassena Nankana Municipal.

He said Kassingo and Logre in the Nabdam area had land issues but that was under control.

For the past four decades Bawku has seen chieftaincy-related conflicts with incidents of loss of lives, property, and displacement of people.

Earlier this year, a female police constable was killed during her visit to the area, apart from that more shooting incidents have plagued the Bawku area including the recent shooting of the three men.