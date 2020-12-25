There is relative peace in the Techiman Municipality, following a post elections violence that erupted in the Township and left two dead.

Strayed bullets killed the deceased, Tajudeen Alhassan, 39, and Ayarik Abdulaih, 18, believed to be supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) during the violence which was charaterised by sporadic shootings.

Four other supporters of the NDC sustained gunshot wounds, when the incident happened around 1530 hours at the Techiman Bonokyempem hall on Tuesday December 7.

Earlier, Mr Sampson Ofori Gyamfi, the Techiman Municipal Electoral officer, had declared the Mr Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah, the NPP Parliamentary candidate for the Techiman South Constituency as the winner of the parliamentary elections.

According to the EC results compiled from the 267 polling stations including the special voting exercise for security agencies, Mr Korsah secured 49,682 votes to beat his keen contender, Mr Christopher Baasongti Beyere of the NDC who had 49,205 votes.

The total votes cast for the parliamentary elections were 99,828, total valid votes 98,887, and there were 941 rejected ballots.

Not satisfied with the EC results and declaration some aggrieved supporters of the NDC attempted to forcibly break into the Bonokyempem hall where the collation of results was being held, but security operatives did not allow them to do so.

The situation led to a heightened misunderstanding between the security operatives and the NDC supporters, and in the cause of the melee, the security personnel fired gunshots to disperse the crowd.

In the presidential elections, the NPP obtained, 46,379 votes, NDC-52,034 votes, GUM-720 votes, CPP-46 votes, GFP-24 votes, GCPP-16 votes, APC–54, LPG–24, PNC-45, PPP–19, NDP–29, and Independent candidate–46.

The total votes cast were 99,436, while total valid votes were 97,227 and there were 2,209 rejected ballots.

But, normalcy has since returned into the town as residents continued with their daily activities.

Christmas festivities have also brought booming economic activities in the Municipality.