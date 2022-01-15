PENSEC ready for new academic year

The Bursar of Pentecost Senior High School (PENSEC) in Koforidua, Mr Samuel Osei Antwi, says the school was ready to begin activities of the new academic year as it awaits both continuing students and freshmen.

Some Senior High Schools (SHS) like Ghana National SHS, Oti Boateng SHS, Seventh Day Adventist SHS and Pope John SHS in Koforidua have resumed after the Christmas break to continue with their academic activities.

However, unlike the aforementioned schools which resumed on January 5, Mr Antwi told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that PENSEC was yet to resume on February 1, 2022.

He said, though the government was yet to supply the school with foodstuffs, the school had surplus foods from the previous academic year which could last for two weeks.

“We are waiting for foodstuffs for the new academic year. We believe government will supply foodstuffs before the reopening date, however, we have surplus foodstuffs which can last us for at least one or two weeks”, he noted.

Mr Antwi said in ensuring that the school was safe from COVID-19, the school was fumigated during vacation and would be fumigated again when it reopens.

He revealed that last year, the school enrolled 1,985 students and that the number could increase this year as it was likely to enrol more than 500 fresh students to replace those who just completed.

He said there were enough teachers available and fully prepared to ensure smooth teaching and learning when the school resumes.