People of Shama lose former MP Dr Ato Panford

Dr Ato Panford, a Former New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Shama in the Western Region, has passed on at age 61.

He was said to have died on Sunday morning, February 12, 2023, at the GPHA Hospital in Takoradi, where he had been admitted for medical attention due to a short illness.

Dr Panford was the Member of Parliament (MP) for Shama Constituency in the Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic, and a Senior Advisor of Enterprise Audit – AfCFTA’s National Coordinating Office.

Mr Joe Ghartey, an NPP presidential aspirant, and MP of Essikado-Ketan, on his Instagram page, sympathised with the family for the demise of Dr Panford.

He said Shama shared a border with Essikado-Ketan and the two constituencies worked closely together.

“I was extremely fortunate to have known him and worked with him, he was an inspiration to

“As a mark of respect I have postponed my nationwide tour of ‘Hope and Unity’, which was to commence on Monday, February 13, in the Western Region to Wednesday February 15 2023”.