Police arrest 2 suspects in “ritual killings” in central Zambia

Police in central Zambia’s Mumbwa District have arrested two suspects in connection with alleged ritual killings in the district.

Jack Mwiimbu, minister of home affairs and internal security, told a press briefing on Thursday that two suspects are currently in police custody to assist with investigations in which two people have so far been killed.

According to him, the public was agitated following the murder of one man last week in a suspected ritual killing and another a few days later.

The minister has since called for calm to allow the police to conduct thorough investigations.