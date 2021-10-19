Police arrests Funny Face

The Police on Monday, at 2214 hours, arrested Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, popularly known as, “Funny Face,” for allegedly threatening some people via Social Media platforms.

A news brief from the Police, said due to the history of Funny Face, it “shall submit him to the court for an order for psychiatric examination to determine the next line of investigative action.”

“The Police is committed to protecting lives with the generous help of the public. We want to assure the public that we shall not take anything for granted in the interest of public safety,” the news brief, said.