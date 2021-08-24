Police Hospital to undertake mass burial exercise

The Ghana Police Hospital is to commence the second phase of a mass burial exercise for unidentified dead bodies by close of work this week.

A statement signed by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mr Yaw Nketia-Yeboah, Head of Public Affairs, Ghana Police Hospital, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said 200 unclaimed and unknown bodies would be buried to decongest the mortuary of the Ghana Police Hospital.

It urged the citizens to contact the Pathology Department of the hospital from Monday, August 23, 2021, to help identify the bodies.

This, the statement said would avert a situation where such bodies were added to those earmarked for the mass burial.