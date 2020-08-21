Mr Ambrose Dery, the Minister for Interior, has assured the Ghana Police Service that its personnel would continue to retire under the CAP 30 pension scheme and the Constitutional Instrument 76 (C.I. 76).

Speaking on behalf of the Vice President at a ceremony held in Accra to Commission the four-storey Cantonments Divisional Police Headquarters, he said the government would not make the Police Officer worse off after sacrificing so much for the country.

“I want to state emphatically that it’s not true. Police personnel will continue to retire under CAP 30 pension scheme as well as the C.I 76. The President cannot make the Police officer worse off after sacrificing so much for the country,” he said.

He appealed to Officers, who would work from the office complex, to take good care of the property by keeping to good maintenance practices to prolong the life span of the building.

He commended the Police Service, Goldkey Properties Limited and all stakeholders for their efforts and successful completion of the project.

Mr James Oppong–Boanuh, the Inspector General of Police, assured the government of the Police’s effort to maintain the building and be more professional in the delivery of their duties to serve the community better.

He said as the lead security organisation the need for the infrastructural facility is crucial and would positively impact the work output of officers.

He said the police were committed to collaborating with other security agencies to ensure peaceful general elections.

He acknowledged the efforts of his predecessors who worked towards the completion of the new office complex.

Madam Fuseina Abu, Managing Director, Goldkey Properties Limited, expressed gratitude to the government, the Ghana Police Service and stakeholder for the cooperation from the inception to the completion of the facility.