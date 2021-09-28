Poll Finds Over Half of US Parents Would Vaccinate Under 12 Kids if COVID Jabs Available

A 55% majority of American parents of children under age 12 say they would get their child vaccinated against COVID 19 if the inoculations are approved, a Gallup poll said on Tuesday.

“A steady 55% of parents in the U.S. with children under 12 say they would get their child vaccinated against the coronavirus if such a vaccine were available,” the pollster said in a statement accompanying the data.

Gallup’s September 13-19 survey of 4,034 adults preceded announcements by US vaccination makers Pfizer and Moderna of plans to seek approval to vaccinate young children, the release said.

“Parents’ readiness to have their child vaccinated varies based on their degree of worry about contracting the disease, their own vaccination status and their party identification,” Gallup also said, explaining the poll.

Despite the overall 55% willingness to vaccinate young children, the poll revealed vast partisan gaps, with 83% of Democrats willing to inoculate their kids compared with just 21% of Republicans. Among independent voters, 50% indicated they would vaccinate their children, the release added.

The poll also revealed that parents who are “very worried” about their child getting COVID-19 are nearly unanimous in their willingness to have their child vaccinated, while just 7% of parents who say they are “not worried at all” saying the same.

Another predictor of parents’ openness to immunizing children under 12 is their own vaccination status. Some 82% of parents who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 say they would vaccinate their child, but just 1% of parents who do not plan to get vaccinated themselves say the same, the release said.