The people of Domowa, a farming community in the Wa West district have expressed worry about the poor road network linking other communities.

The bad roads, they claimed were impacting negatively on their livelihoods.

They said the education of their children for instance was threatened as the rains set in because teachers were unable to access the community during the rainy season.

Domowa Naa Uolibayong, the Chief of the community, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview that anytime it rained,, the roads leading to the community got submerged, rendering it unusable.

“We don’t know what else to do. We have cried for long, but nothing is happening concerning the road. The school is here, but during the rainy season, no teacher can come here. We are now helpless”, he said.

Naa Uolibayong said the major impediment to the development of the community was the poor road network saying, “No car can access the community in the rainy season”.

The residents of the community said they could not cart farm inputs under the Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ) programme from distribution centres to the community, while carting farm produce from the community to market centres during the rainy season was also affecting their farming and economic activities.

Mr Ando Aba-ele, a resident of the community, said the District Chief Executive (DCE) for the area, Mr Edward Laabiiri Sabo, prior to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primaries promised to gravel it to make it motorable, but had since not returned to the community.

Mr Aba-Ele said the deplorable state of the roads had posed a serious risk to their lives as it was difficult for them to transport a sick person, especially pregnant women to the health facilities outside the Domowa community in time of emergency.

They, however, commended the health personnel and teachers who worked in the community for sacrificing and defying the terrible nature of the road to the community to serve.

The residents therefore called on the Wa West District Assembly and the Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, Superintendent Peter Lanchene Toobu (RTD) to support them with a befitting road.

That, they said, would help improve their livelihood including; access to market at Dorimon, Wechiau and Wa, carting of farm produce to the community, and access to quality education and healthcare services.