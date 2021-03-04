Pose For Africa reality modeling show is focused on showcasing Ghana’s arts and culture to the world, Madam Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, Executive Director of ASKOF Production, organisers of the show, has said.

The reality show since its debut continues to make a mark on Ghanaian fashion with contestants showcasing their superiority in various runway tasks, project shoots, and interactive competitions, among others.

Mrs. Asantewaa Aduonum in an interview explained that the show since it kicked off in January had focused on telling the stories of Ghanaian fashion in the past and present showcasing some intriguing designs.

“Fashion has been part of Ghana’s history and there is no doubt it has changed over past years. Pose For Africa wants to showcase both the modern and past image of Ghanaian fashion and also sell our rich arts and culture to the outside world,’’ she said.

Additionally, Mrs. Aduonum said the modeling show seeks to churn out new ideas about Ghanaian fashion which is targeted at complementing the ‘Wear Ghana’ agenda.

“The reality show seeks to promote tourism thus showcasing various Ghanaian arts to the outside world and hopefully we can make the desired impact,’’ she added.

With five weeks to the grand finale, five ladies including Adjo, Damekour, Ameniwa, Ama, and Maame Esi have been evicted thereby missing out on the opportunity of a modeling contract with a top foreign agency, a car, and cash prizes.

The reality show airs on TV Africa, DSTV channel 362, and GOtv 175 every Mondays, Wednesday’s, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7 pm.