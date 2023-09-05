Potential of AI should not be ignored- Dr Korsah 

Dr Ayorkor Korsah, Head of the Computer Science and Information Systems Department, Ashesi University says Ghanaians need not be alarmed at the introduction of Artificial Intelligence (AI) advances.

She did, however, worry that AI could eventually displace many human occupations, and advised policymakers to structure the educational system to provide opportunity for the people to gain skills that are not replaceable by technology.

“I do not think we should be in a panic mood, but I also think we should not ignore this…As AI becomes more capable, we also need to think very carefully about the structure of our society, and about the opportunities and education that people can have access to.

If people do not have access to education, how are they going to learn and get those skills that are not replaceable by AI,” she said.

Dr Ayorkor made the comments during a media engagement at the Deep Learning Indaba conference being held in Accra at the University of Ghana, Legon.

The conference is on the theme “ Yebetumi” to wit ‘We Can,” and it is intended to bridge the gap between African research and application in machine learning and innovations.

Dr. Ayorkor noted that technological advances like AI have improved productivity and wealth, driving people to develop interest in such innovations.

She stated that instead of viewing innovations as threats Ghana ought to structure its society so that all citizens benefit from them.

She urged Ghanaians to seize opportunities that would enable them to create AI platforms and jobs that require human insight.

Mr Delali Agbenyegah, General Chair of Deep Learning Indaba, said that while machine learning and AI are driving many advancements around the world, Africa is usually the end user of these innovations.

He noted that such advancements offered many opportunities, and his organization had taken it upon itself to ensure that Africa does not fall behind.

Speaking specifically on Ghana, Mr Agbenyegah stated that while there are a few academic institutions doing work in the AI sector, there is still much more to be done because other African countries are ahead.

“Ghana is still not there yet though we have a lot of good works going on…All the universities are coming up but are we at the place where we should be or a place like South Africa or other innovative African countries? We are lagging,” he said.

He blamed the situation on the lack of goodwill between industry and academia and urged the government to ensure a level of collaboration between industry and academia.