Powering FinTech Innovations through knowledge & skills set training scheduled for this September

Knowledge Innovations, a FinTech consultancy firm in conjunction with Ghana Fintech and payments Association is organizing the 3rd Cohort of Fintech and Innovation training course scheduled from 27th to 28th September 2022 at the Kofi Annan ICT Center, Accra – Ghana under the theme “Creating FinTech innovations through creative ideas to enhance profitability”.

The global value of the Fintech market is estimated at $332.5 billion and a lot of Africa countries including Ghana are developing Fintech innovations. However, the ability of the Fintech industry to reach its full potential is being hampered by low level of skills and knowledge in Fintech innovations. This course is therefore designed to support Fintech industry actors with cutting edge knowledge in latest fintech developments and skills set in how to deploy Fintech Innovation to solve important industry problems.

Furthermore, the course is designed to enable grow the next generation of Fintech leaders who are grounded in innovations, technology and entrepreneurship spirit to leverage financial technologies for increased profitability and sustained business operations. The course will be delivered by exceptional quality international experts with deep practical, theoretical knowledge and experience in core Fintech areas. The course delivery will take form of lectures, case studies and practical course work ensuring participants learn in a seamless manner.

Commenting on the course, the President of Ghana Fintech and Payments Association, Martin Kwame Awagah said “We are excited about the opportunity to offer this important training program which is expected to equip Ghana’s Fintech industry actors with skills and knowledge they need to innovate. Also, this course aligns with the vision of our Association to grow Ghana’s Fintech sector as a global leader.”

The course is designed in 5 modules namely Financial Technologies and Digital Transformation, Fintech Key Trends and Applications, FinTech Legal and Regulatory Framework, Digital Payments and Emerging Technologies driving FinTech.Previous participants had a lot of good things to say about this course including “Very innovative and knowledge-based session to deal with the subject matter. Kudos to the organizers.”

The certification for the course will be offered by Global Centre for Fintech Innovations, Canada.

Registration is available at https://www.knowledgeinnovations.com/fintech/