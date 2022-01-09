Premier League Players at AFCON 2022

The countdown to the AFCON 2022 has started and only a few days are left until the top African teams clash in Cameroon from January 9th to February 6th. As the coaches build their teams, one of the top highlights are the Premier League players who’ll be joining the competition.

Thanks to a joint agreement between CAF and FIFA, the players’ release date was pushed to 3rd January allowing them to play for their clubs up to the new year.

Premier League coaches will have to reorganise their teams as up to 40 players will be released to play the AFCON 2022. A total of 16 teams will be affected, with some being more than others. As we wait for the AFCON 2022 to start on January 9th, the players are ready, the coaches prepared and the bookmakers are open for business. With the Premier League players coming back to play the tournament, you can expect the best betting sites in Ghana to give you the chance to bet on individual players.

So, which Premier League players will be joining the AFCON 2022 tournament and which clubs will be affected most? Here’s a breakdown of the players, their clubs and which country they’ll be playing for.

Arsenal

Players: Nicolas Pépé (Côte d’Ivoire), Thomas Partey (Ghana), Pierre-Emerick Aubamayeng (Gabon) and Mohamed Elneny (Egypt).

Arsenal will be missing four of their players with their attacking side being mostly affected. The four players are midfielders and forwards, and so far their input to the club has been a total of five goals and three assists.

Aston Villa

Players: Marvelous Nakamba (Zimbabwe), Bertrand Traoré (Burkina Faso) and Mahmoud Trezeguet (Egypt)

Aston Villa is yet another team that will have to reorganise its attacking play because, among the three players, there are two midfielders and one forward. Steven Gerrard, the team’s coach, won’t be missing much, however, because Trezeguet hasn’t played a single game yet, and Traoré and Nakamba haven’t had any goals or assists.

Brentford

Players: Tarique Fosu-Henry (Ghana), Frank Onyeka (Nigeria) and Julian Jeanvier (Guinea)

Brentford is one of the newest clubs in the Premier League, and it will be missing a defender and two midfielders. That won’t be affecting them much because both Tarique and Jeanvier haven’t played any game so far. They’ll, however, miss Onyeka’s 82.4% passing accuracy.

Brighton

Players: Yves Bissouma (Mali)

Even though Brighton will only release one player, Yves Bissouma is an asset to the team. With 12 match appearances and high-quality defensive play, it’s going to be tough on Graham Potter, the team’s coach.

Burnley

Players: Maxwel Cornet (Côte d’Ivoire)

Burnley will also be counting one player off their team, but again, Cornet is a force to reckon with. He’s the club’s top scorer, so that pretty well sums up how much important he is to the club.

Chelsea

Players: Édouard Mendy (Senegal) and Hakim Ziyech (Morocco)

Chelsea will be the only Premier League team to lose a goalkeeper and one of the best, if I may say. Mendy has become a top goalkeeper in the competition, and Ziyech is also a key player for the team with one goal and two assists.

Crystal Palace

Players: Wilfred Zaha (Côte d’Ivoire), Jordan Ayew (Ghana), Cheikhou Kouyate (Senegal) and Jeffery Schlupp (Ghana)

Four players from Crytal Place will go to play the AFCON 2022 tournament, and that will will deal a huge blow to the team. Zaha is one of the club’s top scorers, and Ayew, Schulpp and Kouyate hold the midfield.

Everton

Players: Alex Iwobi (Nigeria) and Jean-Philippe Gbamin (Côte d’Ivoire)

Everton will release two players to the AFCON 2022, but it won’t have much impact on the team. Gbamin has only made three appearances and Iwobi has scored only one goal and offered one assist.

Leicester

Players: Kelechi Iheanacho (Nigeria), Daniel Amartey (Ghana), Wilfred Ndidi (Nigeria) and Nampalys Mendy (Senegal)

Leicester will have four of their players join the AFCON tournament with three of them being key players. Ndidi in particular is a high-value midfielder, with good defensive play. Mendy hasn’t played any game so far.

Liverpool

Players: Sadio Mane (Senegal), Naby Keita (Guinea) and Mohammed Salah (Egypt)

In terms of attacking, Klopp’s side probably loses the most with two of the top strikers in the Premier League going away. Salah is the league’s top scorer so far, and when combined with Mane’s exemplary play and Keita’s outstanding midfield performance, the team needs a new game plan.

Manchester City

Players: Riyad Mahrez (Algeria)

Riyad Mahrez is one of Manchester City’s top stars and will be playing for Algeria in the next month. The top player will definitely be a player to watch out for in the tournament.

Manchester United

Players: Amad Diallo (Côte d’Ivoire) and Eric Bailly (Côte d’Ivoire)

Diallo is yet to make an appearance this season for United while Bailly has played a total of 152 minutes. If all goes well, Ralf Rangnick, United’s coach, can easily make the right changes and have the team in top form.

Southampton

Players: Mohammed Salisu (Ghana) and Moussa Djenepo (Mali)

Salisu is one of the key players for Southampton with exemplary performance in the season so far. On the other hand, Djenepo is yet to make a name for himself with no assists or goals.

Watford

Players: Ismaila Sarr (Senegal), Emmanuel Dennis (Nigeria), William Trost-Ekoong (Nigeria), Adam Masina (Morocco) and Peter Etebo (Nigeria)

Watford will feel the most pressure with the highest number of players missing, five in total. The five players include top strikers Dennis with seven goals and Sarr with five goals, Ekoong a top defensive player and Etebo and Masina who have played a combined total of 1,059 minutes.

West Ham

Players: Said Benhrahma (Algeria)

David Moyes, Wets Ham’s coach, won’t be feeling much of a pinch because only one player, Said go to play the AFCON 2022. Said has three assists and three goals showing his impact on the team.

Wolves

Players: Willy Boly (Côte d’Ivoire) and Romain Saiss (Morocco)

To finish up on our list of players, we have Wolverhampton Wanderers. Even though Wolves will be releasing only two players, Saiss has been nothing but exceptional this season. He has played in all games and has netted 2 goals. Boly, on the other hand, has only played one League Cup game.

By James K. Attaglo Wilson