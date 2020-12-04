The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has authorized the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MOYS) to release an amount of GHC900,000 as first tranche of payment to support the 18 premier league clubs.

The assistance is to offset some of the clubs’ expenses in the era of Covid-19 pandemic, which has led the organization of matches behind closed doors.

Each club is to receive an amount of GHC50,000 as support as clubs are financially hit by the global pandemic.

The assistance from the President was due to the directive by Government to all premier league matches to be played behind closed doors.

In a communique from the MOYS, the assistance will be spread to clubs in the Division one, National Women’s League, CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup Representatives.

The clubs would also receive some financial support from Government in due course.