President Akufo-Addo commends IGP, Police Service for Easter deployment

President Akufo-Addo has lauded the massive deployment of police personnel for the Easter festivities by the Inspector General of Police.

According to the president, who was speaking at the commissioning of a new model police station at Obo Kwahu in the Eastern region, police personnel on motorbikes and “smartly dressed officers” could be seen everywhere in the country as he drove around.

“I want to commend the outstanding Inspector General of Police and his team for the deployment of officers across the country for the Easter festivities. Your officers could be seen everywhere in our streets smartly dressed on their motto bikes and on our roads all in the bid to protect the people. Government will continue to resource the Ghana police service in order for you to continue to carry out your mandate”.

The architecture of the Obo police station which is the first of its kind across the country is a major departure from the traditional police station set up and was built with bricks.

It has no counter, and more human friendly taking up the setting of a banking hall.