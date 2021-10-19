Presiding Member urges confirmation of MDCEs

Mr Stephen Saator Gbul, the Presiding Member (PM) of the Wa West District Assembly, has appealed to assemblies that had not yet confirmed their Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) nominees to do so for the sake of development.

He said the MDCE held the keys to many development projects within the municipalities and districts in the Region and the absence of a substantive MDCE could stall the development of the areas.

Mr Gbul, who is also the Assembly Member for Dornye Electoral Area, said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Wechiau.

“The DCE is the President’s representative in every district. He champions the developmental agenda that is tailored towards the policies of the government of the day, so the absence of the DCE greatly affects the development of the district,” he explained.

According to him, there were some development initiatives that could not be executed without a substantive MMDCE.

He described the failure of the Wa West District Assembly to confirm Mr Ali Bukari, the DCE nominee for the District for instance as a “disaster to the Wa West in the sense that certain development projects that the DCE was supposed to be there to champion will be stagnate along the way”.

He expressed the hope that Mr Bukari, who had been re-nominated by the President, would be confirmed by the Assembly in the interest of the District and the people.

“It is my expectation that the Assembly Members will look beyond the nominee and consider the interest of the District, the interest of the people that we represent, consider our children and the vulnerable people in the society, and get the nominee confirmed irrespective of the issues that the nominee and individuals may have,” Mr Gbul said.

The Wa West DCE nominee, Mr Ali Bukari suffered an outright rejection by the Assembly Members on October 6, 2021, but had been re-nominated for another chance to be confirmed by the Assembly.

He is currently the Upper West Regional Communications Director of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).