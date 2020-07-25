The Private Sector Ghana COVID-19 fund set up in the wake of the pandemic outbreak in Ghana commissioned here on Friday, a new 100-bed capacity Infectious Disease Isolation and Treatment Center for the country.

The center conceived by the Ghanaian private sector businesses, primarily as their contribution to the fight against the new coronavirus in the country, will also help in managing infectious disease outbreaks in the future.

The vice president Mahamudu Bawumia who commissioned the facility, described the initiative as a product of Ghanaian ingenuity and patriotism, paying glowing tribute to all those who contributed to making the construction of the facility possible in record time.

“We are here today to celebrate the ingenuity of indigenous Ghanaians in their response to a national emergency. We are proud of the dreamers, the builders, the supervisors, and all those who provided funding so that we can save the lives of Ghanaians,” Bawumia added.

Despite the ravaging effects of the outbreak of the pandemic, the vice president said the situation had also uncovered a patriotic response, rare in the recent history of the West African country.

Some of the institutions, which contributed to the project were the Association of Bankers, Ghana National Petroleum Corporation, Fidelity Bank, Ecobank, Ghana National Gas Company, CH Group, Legend, and Glass Aluminium Systems, Tropical Cable and Conductors, and the Bank of Ghana.

There were also thousands of individual contributions to the project, which was executed by the 48 Engineers Regiment of the Ghana Armed with expert input by the Ministry of Health at a total cost of 7.8 million U.S. dollars.

The facility built with pre-fabricated materials consists of a level 2.5 biomedical laboratory, a triage unit, waiting areas, nurses station, VIP, and general wards, a 21-bed intensive care unit with various categories within, a pharmacy, and a recovery courtyard.

It also has a dispensary, access and exit ramps, access corridors, and ambulatory entrance and exit canopy, a medical gas house, an 800KVA generator house, among others.

The COVID-19 death toll in Ghana increased to 161 on Saturday morning, according to the Ghana Health Service. Enditem

