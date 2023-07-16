Prof Mensa-Bonsu unveils CFR-Ghana’s book

Professor Henrietta Mensa-Bonsu, a Supreme Court Judge, has launched a book by the Council on Foreign Relations – Ghana (CFR-Ghana), entitled “Contemporary Issues in Foreign Policy, Diplomacy and International Affairs”.

The 357-page book is a collection of essays derived from a series of symposia and online webinars hosted by the CFR-Ghana.

The publication – Contemporary Issues in Foreign Policy, Diplomacy and Distinguished Guest Lecture Series organised by the CFR-Ghana between 2019 and 2022 on issues of great concern in the field of international affairs.

As the title of the book suggests, it covers a broad spectrum of relevant topics in international affairs.

Prof Mensa-Bonsu in her address, thanked the CFR-Ghana for once again making her a part of the effort to chronicle the impact and influence of a think tank of its nature.

“Too often, whether by influence of an oral culture or lack of resources or indolence, we, in this part of the world do not chronicle our works in written forms and so with the passage of time, their import, impact, and significance are forgotten,” she said.

“International Affairs is “liquid history,” and a failure to chronicle it while it is in the making, ends up with interpretations and accounts, we cannot accept or agree with, but which cannot be effectively contradicted by re-interpretation.”

Prof Mensa-Bonsu used the opportunity to chronicle her appreciation of the Council’s efforts to “trap the liquid history” by enlisting the enduring quality of the written word in order not to merely control the solid form as it cools with the passage of time, but to have their voice firmly captured in the narrative.

Repeating a clichéd expression, Prof Mensa-Bonsu said “Until lions have their own historians, tales of hunting would always glorify the hunter”.

She said: “We have, for too long left our story to be told by others, left our point of view, and even our feelings, to be communicated by others and then merely whimpered complains, after the fact, of bias and suppression of relevant facts.”

She said the CFR-Ghana’s model of doing business was different and that she could only applaud the effort and share in the glory of being associated with such a worthy enterprise.

She extended a sincere congratulations to CFR-Ghana for providing such an excellent reference resource for research and study.

Adding that their place and reputation as the pioneer private think tank on International Affairs and International Relations was intact.

Mr. Daniel Kufour Osei, the President of CFR-Ghana, who gave the foreword of the book said it was one of the cardinal objectives of the Council, at its inception, to occupy the vacant space in International Relations, Foreign Policy, and Diplomacy by way of its contributions in the field.

He said it was worthy of note that the vision of the CFR-Ghana had been, as it were, to position itself through its activities to mobilise the rich and diverse pool of human resources in this country, to contribute to a better understanding of Ghana’s international relations and foreign policy.

“Not even COVID-19 which broke out a year after the inauguration of the Council could dampen the spirit and enthusiasm of the Council in its determination to achieve its goals.” Mr. Osei said.

“For that reason, the new concept of virtual conferences aimed at keeping the fire burning was arrived at.”

At the event, Dr Mary Chinery-Hesse, the Chancellor of the University of Ghana, launched the CFR-Ghana Memoirs Project Fund.

The establishment of the Fund is in fulfillment of one the Council’s key objectives to encourage and promote the writing of books by retired diplomats and other professionals.

The CFR-Ghana is an independent, private, non-partisan, and non-profit institution specializing on Ghana’s foreign policy and international affairs, especially those relating to the West African sub-region and Africa.