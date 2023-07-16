Effutu GPRTU retain incumbent executives  

The Members of the Effutu Branch of Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU), has for the fourth time, retained all its five executive members to manage the affairs of the union for the next four years.

The election was conducted by officials from the Central Regional Labour Department led by Mr. Enoch Offei, the Regional Labour officer, and supervised by a team from National and Regional offices of the GPRTU led by Dr. Jacob Cobina Odae, First National Trustee of the Union at Winneba.

All the 50 members of the branch union gave their mandate to the five executives by voting for them, as per the regulations of the Union and the labour Laws.

The executives elected are Nana Obosu II, chairman, Mr. Kwame Gyasi, vice chairman, Mr. F. K Anaafei Owusu, secretary, Mr. Emmanuel Essilfie, first trustee and Mr Kiki Atta, second trustee.

Mr. Offei who later led the executives to take the oath of office and secrecy, also swore them into office and commended them for their selfless dedication to duty which compelled the members to retain them.

He further urged them not to be complacent but continue to discharge their duties in accordance with the Labour Laws and to ensure that their members adhere to the road traffic and safety rules to help curb accidents on the roads.

Dr Odae on behalf of the Union, applauded the members for the trust and confidence reposed in the executives that led them to retain the executives.

He called for their continued support and urged the members to be law abiding to help sanitise the industry to aid its growth.

As per Labour regulations and rules the retained executives signed deceleration forms to be of good behaviour and to work as required of them.

Later in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Nana Obosu who is also the Odzikrow of Effutu Ateitu, on behalf of the executives thanked the members for giving them their mandate to continue to administer the affairs of the branch union.

He assured them of an open-door policy where suggestions from members were welcomed to collectively execute their duties to help curtail the avoidable rampant carnage on the road