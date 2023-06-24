Professor Kenneth Agyemang Attafuah Honored

Professor Kenneth Agyemang Attafuah, Executive Secretary of the National Identification Authority (NIA), has been awarded the prestigious title of “Outstanding Public Service CEO of the Year 2022 – Digital Information Technology.”

This recognition reflects his unwavering dedication and exceptional leadership in leveraging technology for the public’s benefit, driving innovation, and contributing to societal advancement.

Professor Attafuah’s remarkable achievements in closing the digital divide with the implementation of the Ghana card have rightfully earned him accolades for his outstanding public service.

Under Professor Attafuah’s astute guidance, the National Identification Authority has emerged as a dominant force in the digital information technology sector.

As a socially conscious leader, he recognizes the importance of responsible and ethical technology practices.

Through Ghana’s comprehensive National Identification System, he has championed data protection and cybersecurity, transforming NIA into a trusted and socially responsible identity management provider.

This achievement has been realized through the establishment of rigorous privacy regulations, the implementation of stringent data protection procedures, and a steadfast commitment to upholding ethical norms.

Expressing his gratitude for the recognition, Professor Attafuah stated, “I am honored to be acknowledged as the Outstanding Public Service CEO of the Year in the Digital Information category at the esteemed 13th edition of the Ghana Entrepreneurs and Corporate Executives Award and Summit 2023.

I accept this esteemed accolade with immense gratitude.” He extended his appreciation to the award’s organizers, Entrepreneurs Foundation and Corporate Executives, and expressed his gratitude to everyone who has contributed to the success of the NIA’s endeavours.

Recognizing the collective effort of his team, Professor Attafuah added, “This award is a testament to the devotion, hard work, and innovation of my team, as well as the extraordinary progress we have made in modernizing and advancing digital information services in the public sector.

I extend my deepest gratitude to all the staff at the National Identification Authority and Identity Management System (II) for their unwavering support and commitment. Their dedication and teamwork have been instrumental in achieving our collective goals and delivering exceptional service to the people of Ghana.”

The award ceremony, which took place at the Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra on June 23, 2023, brought together industry leaders and distinguished professionals to discuss strategies for fostering business cooperation between the private and public sectors in Ghana.

The event’s theme, “Promoting Business Cooperation between Private and Public Sector Development in Ghana,” emphasized the importance of collaboration for national growth and development.

The thirteenth edition of the Ghana Entrepreneur & Corporate Executive Awards & Summit, organized by the Entrepreneurs Foundation of Ghana in collaboration with the State Interests and Governance Authority and the Ghana Chamber of Commerce and Industry, aimed to provide a platform for networking, celebration, and recognition of successful entrepreneurs, corporate CEOs, and public service CEOs.

The event honored individuals who have made significant and positive contributions to the economy, demonstrated sustained business performance, adhered to good corporate governance principles, pioneered noteworthy achievements, and exhibited outstanding leadership in their respective fields over the past years.