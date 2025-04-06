Paris Saint-Germain secured its fourth straight Ligue 1 championship on Saturday with a 1-0 victory over Angers, extending its unbeaten league campaign and cementing its dominance in French football.

The win at Parc des Princes gave PSG an unassailable 24-point lead over second-place Monaco, ensuring the title with six matches remaining in the season.

Under manager Luis Enrique, PSG has remained undefeated through 28 league matches, tallying 23 wins and five draws. Should the club avoid defeat in its final six games, it would become the first team in French top-flight history to complete an entire league season without a loss.

The title marks PSG’s 11th in 13 seasons, a period of supremacy that began after Qatar Sports Investments (QSI) acquired the club in 2011. With 13 total championships, PSG now holds three more than historic rivals Marseille and Saint-Étienne.

Since his appointment in July 2023, Luis Enrique has spearheaded a strategic overhaul of the squad, integrating youth players while maintaining the club’s competitive edge. The Spanish manager, who previously led Barcelona and Spain’s national team, has now claimed back-to-back league titles with PSG.

PSG’s latest triumph underscores the long-term impact of QSI’s financial backing, which transformed the club into a global powerhouse. Yet its domestic success contrasts with recurring setbacks in European competitions, where the Champions League remains an elusive target. Critics argue that while PSG’s financial muscle ensures domestic dominance, European glory demands deeper squad cohesion and tactical innovation—areas Enrique has sought to address.

The club’s unbeaten run this season reflects both defensive discipline and attacking versatility, with standout performances from marquee signings and academy graduates alike. However, debates persist over Ligue 1’s competitiveness, as PSG’s financial advantage widens the gap between itself and rivals. Analysts note that sustaining this model hinges on continued investment and the ability to nurture talent amid UEFA’s evolving financial regulations.

As PSG looks ahead to potential history and another European campaign, the challenge remains clear: balancing domestic supremacy with continental aspirations. For now, the Parisian club’s grip on French football shows no sign of loosening.