The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has called on Ghanaians to prioritize the Country’s interest in their endeavours to promote national unity, cohesion and sustainable development.

It said when Ghanaians especially holders of public offices begun to eschew selfish interest and worked for the benefit of all, there would be peace and equal distribution of resources for improvement of lives.

It therefore admonished Ghanaians to imbibe in themselves the Ghanaian values of nationalism and patriotism to create a conducive atmosphere for accelerated development.

Mr Thomas Issahaku Imoro, the Mamprugu-Moaduri District Director of the Commission, made the call at separate engagements with some basic school pupils in the district as part of the commemoration of the 2021 Citizenship Week.

It was held on theme, “We are one, Ghana first.”

The District Director noted that the 1992 Constitution enjoined every Ghanaian to play critical roles towards contributing to the development of the country, but it could only be achieved when citizens took decisions that benefitted the entire nation.

He urged citizens to eschew negative attitudes and rather inculcate the positive cultural values as spelt out in the Constitution.

“They include; but not limited to the following, patriotism, sincerity, justice, fairness hard work and strong self-help spirit both at home and in school, respect for the elderly and authority, honesty and integrity, decency and decorum in language use and be disciplined in all aspects of life,” he said.

Mr Imoro urged Ghanaians to eschew political and ethnic intolerance and division and work towards integration of all persons and their beliefs for collective development.

The District Director advised parents and teachers to educate their children and pupils on the democratic journey of the country which would make them appreciate the sacrifices made and contribute to sustain it.

He advised the pupils to cherish the national symbols and study hard to succeed in life and contribute to the development of the country.