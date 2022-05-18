PV Obeng Roundabout unveiled at Tema to mark the eighth anniversary

Family of the late Paul Victor Obeng has unveiled a roundabout christened “P. V. Obeng Roundabout” at Tema Community three to commemorate the eighth anniversary of his demise.

The P V. Obeng Roundabout was designed and constructed with a ‘Krapa’ one of Adinkra Symbols to demonstrate the iconic nature of the man who served the country in various capacities until the last day when he died.

A memorial mass service was held at Good Shepherd Parish Catholic Church in Tema Community Two before the unveiling of the edifice and the official launch of the PV Obeng Roundabout.

Mrs. Rose Obeng, the widower said the ‘Krapa’ symbol depicted the virtues of his late husband as a humble person who kept a low profile even though a public personality.

She explained that his favorite Adinkra symbol was Krapa in twi which means ‘Good Soul’ that perfectly portrays the morals of late PV Obeng.

Mrs. Obeng added that considering the principles of the late PV Obeng the family did not want to have a burst to his honour.

“People were thinking that we are going to have a burst of PV’s face showing everywhere but knowing this man who was a humble person, he wouldn’t like his face to be seen everywhere,” she said.

Papa Obeng son of the late P V Obeng said after his demise the Tema Metropolitan Assembly dedicated the roundabout to his honour, “the family then decided to put up the structure which symbolizes the values he stood for noting that “Krapa stands for humility, generosity, and purity which was values that our dads lived on”.

He added that” even though he died at a relatively early age, he lived a full life”.

Mr. Isaac Ashai Odamatten, Member of Parliament for Tema East, said all the presidents in the fourth republic played on the late PV Obeng and tapped into his God-given wisdom adding that the Tema Traditional Council and other stakeholders gave their blessing for the roundabout to be named after the late PV Obeng.

“Before the late paramount chief of Tema Traditional Council, Nii Adjei Kraku II joined his ancestors and before we thought of immortalizing PV Obeng, the people of Tema gave their blessing for the place to be named after him,” he stated.

Ms. Anna Adukwei Addo, Tema West Municipal Chief Executive pledged to take charge of the place to ensure that it was well-kept as part of the beautification of the municipality.