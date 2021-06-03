Rastafarian Case

The Board of Governors of Achimota School on Tuesday withdrew the application for stay of execution pending the determination of its appeal by a higher court on the admission of Rastafarians student applicants.

The Board, in a revised statement signed by Mr Osei Keame Agyeman, its Chairman, said, ” Further to our statement issued on 1st June 2021 on the subject of two Rastafarians applicants, we have been in consultation with other relevant stakeholders to seek the best ways forward, taking into account the interface of all parties.

It said, ” While the Board remains committed to the appeal against the High Court ruling, it will withdraw the application….”

