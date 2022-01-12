Reopening of School: Textbook sales low

Some dealers in textbooks and stationery at Accra’s Central Business District, Makola, have complained about low sales of textbooks and attributed it to Government’s delay in releasing textbooks for the new curriculum.

They claimed parents were reluctant in buying the old textbooks due to the change in curriculum.

Madam Adwoa Asare, a bookseller, said some parents were unwilling to buy the old textbooks because they were likely to be asked to buy the new ones for the new curriculum.

She said some parents said because the curriculum had changed, the old textbooks would be of no use and called on the Ministry of Education to speed up the process in releasing textbooks for the new curriculum.

Madam Anita Obeng, another dealer, said demand for textbooks and stationeries was at record low due to the double-track system.

She explained that some students waited for their colleagues in different track systems to vacate and handover their items, especially textbooks to them instead of buying new ones.

Mr Bernard Quaye, a stationery vendor, said increase in prices was also affecting sales.

Mr Quaye indicated that a Note One Exercise book, that sold at GHC 1. 00 last year, was now selling at GH 2. 00, with Note Three Exercise book going for more than GHC30.00.

Some parents who spoke with the GNA expressed worry over the price increment in stationery products over the period.

They also called for the early release of textbooks for the new curriculum to facilitate teaching and learning in schools.

The GNA saw some parents meandering through the Makola Market and ‘combing’ book shops with their wards.

Some parents and students were also seen at shoe and fabric shops.

A few of them bought student mattresses and trunks.

All Public Senior High Schools in the country reopened on January 5, 2022, for the commencement of the 2022 academic year, whereas, public basic schools are expected to reopen on January 18, 2022.

Some private basic schools have also reopened this week