Residents applaud Dr Jasaw’s dam renovation project

Residents of Duccie, a farming community in the Wa East District, have expressed gratitude to the Wa East Member of Parliament (MP), Dr. Godfred Seidu Jasaw, for intervening to rehabilitate a broken dam in the community.

The residents said the dam served as a source of water for them to do dry season farming and for their livestock but was washed off by flood some months ago.

The rehabilitation of the dam was estimated at about GHS 50,000.00 and was funded by the MP to help restore the livelihoods of the community people.

Mr Samsideen Nimbara, a resident gave the commendation in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) during a monitoring visit of the Wa East Constituency Chairperson and some constituency executives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to the ongoing project site.

He said the community had made several appeals to the District Assembly and District Chief Executive (DCE) to rehabilitate the dam but to no avail after many promises the DCE had made to them.

“We used to farm vegetables here, but since the dam broke, we are not able to do that again.

Madam Ajara Kanganu, also a resident, said they depend on that dam for water for domestic purposes and that since the dam broke some months ago, women have been the worst affected.

“We the women and children in Duccie are the ones suffering the most because of this dam. We must wake up at dawn in this chilly weather to search for water for our families,” she indicated.

“Everyone in this community is happy for what Dr. Jasaw is doing here. If you do not have water in the house, you cannot do anything.

We pray that God will continue to bless him so that he will continue to do what he is doing for us,” Madam Buso Adamu, another resident, added.

The MP also donated 30 pieces of metallic dual desks to the Balayiri, Kparisaga, and Bunaa schools to help reduce the plight of the school children sitting on bare floors to learn.

Mr Abu Balifiama, the Wa East Constituency Chairperson of the NDC, indicated that the MP was committed to contributing to the development of the constituency with the limited resources at his disposal.

He explained that the Wa East lawmaker, since assumed office as MP in 2021, had exhibited his commitment to supporting the education sector in the constituency.

Those interventions, Mr Balifiama identified, included the donation of over 500 pieces of metallic dual desks to schools in the constituency to enhance teaching and learning.