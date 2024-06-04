Retiring Assembly Members Demand Pay Rise

The Ghana Association of Assembly Members requests a flat rate of five thousand Ghana cedis as ex gratia for outgoing members. According to Mr. Ackah Nelson Frank, the Western North Regional President, remunerating Assembly Members at the end of their service should put a smile on their faces rather than retire without dignity.

He said someone who has served his electoral area for four years and even more deserves commendation. The peanut proposed by some assemblies as an end-of-service benefit was woefully inadequate.

While speaking to the press after the assembly meeting in Bibiani, he expressed his dissatisfaction with the delay in the payments of ex gratia to the retiring assembly members, noting that it demotivates the incoming members.

“We don’t need anything below Five Thousand Ghana Cedis as our ex gratia. After serving our communities for over four years, we must be commended for our dedication and hard work, so we are calling on the local government ministry to ensure they facilitate payment of our retirement benefits as soon as possible,” he stated.

He said, “The MMDAs have no audacity to reduce the amount to whatever they wish. We are calling on the various MMDCEs to cooperate with us to avoid any misunderstandings”.

On the other hand, Hon. Ackah Nelson Frank reiterated that the Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai Municipal Assembly needed unity to forge ahead with development. He said the unwanted banter at the assembly meetings must be a thing of the past.

He urged the leadership of the assembly to be tolerant and law-abiding to ensure the assembly members also follow suit.

“We now have the standing orders to deal with matters about discipline and others and I know things will change as we are going forward. I will plead with all to be law-abiding and follow the standing orders if truly we want development in the Municipality”, he noted.

“I will entreat the leadership of the assembly to be tolerant, they should accept their mistakes where are due and I think we can make progress if we are to leave behind our egos and differences.”

He called on the new assembly members to work harder and faster for the development of their communities, to get the nod while seeking for another term.

“I know some of the assembly members are new and I will urge them to be cooperative, they should work harder for the betterment of the various communities, in so doing we can grow Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai”, he concluded.