Rev. Fr. Prof. Amponsah appointed Pro VC of Catholic University

The Governing Council of the Catholic University of Ghana (CUG) has appointed Rev Fr Professor Peter Nkrumah Amponsah as the Pro Vice-Chancellor of the University.

Rev. Fr. Prof. Amponsah is an ordained Catholic Priest, and holds a PhD in Journalism, a Master of Philosophy (Licentiate) in Social Communications, and a Post Graduate Diploma in Communication Studies.

He is an Associate Professor with over twenty-one years of teaching and research experience and has held various positions in the University such as Head of Department and Dean.

According to a statement issued by the University and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani, Rev. Fr. Prof. Amponsah had also served on the Council as a member.

He is also a member of the Association for Education in Journalism and Mass Communication (AEJMC).

Rev. Fr. Prof. Amponsah has published several articles and books in referenced journals in communication and journalism and before his appointment, he was the Dean of the Graduate School and one of the longest-serving teaching staff of the University.

Established on May 3, 2003, and officially inaugurated by former President John Agyekum Kufuor in November, the University started to experience low student enrolment from 2014/2015/2016 academic years due to ferocious academic competition from both public and private universities.

The CUG however, came out with a robust strategic plan including a six-year (2019-2024) Corporate Strategic Plan meant to address strategic imperatives that the University needs to focus attention on to ensure not only its survival, but its unique contribution and identity within the institutions of higher education in the country.

Currently, the CUG has seven faculties and schools, including faculty of economics and business administration, faculty of computing, mathematical and engineering sciences, faculty of education, school of nursing and midwifery, school of public health and allied sciences, faculty of religions and social sciences and school of graduate studies.