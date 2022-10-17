Rev. Nana Kumi-Manu urges youth not to wait on Government for employment

The Greater West Youth Ministry Director of the Assemblies of God, Ghana, Reverend Nana Kumi-Manu, has urged the youth to pursue careers in artisanship and entrepreneurship.

He said the Government could not employ every individual in the country, hence the need for the youth to find some work to do on their own.

Rev Kumi-Manu made the call in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at the just ended 2022 youth camp for the Greater Accra West Youth Ministry of the Assemblies of God church in Kumasi.

He said: “The Bible says, the hand that does not work must not eat, and when you sit down and wait for the Government to employ you, the truth is, the Government cannot solve everyone’s problem.”

“I, therefore, encourage everybody to do something and as you work, God will bless your work because the Lord says, I will bless the work of your hands,” Rev Kumi-Manu said.

He encouraged the youth not to despise skilled jobs like fashion design, beads making, hairdressing and carpentry, and asked them to be professional in such fields, look for mentorship and always upgrade themselves.

“Find something to do; it may be little but it’s God who multiplies, so, start no matter how small, and God will multiply and make it fruitful,” the Youth Director encouraged.

He spoke on the involvement of the youth in the work of God and charged the Christian youth to live exemplary life by being pure in their daily lives, as God expected the youth to “be eager and enthusiastic to see His work revived.”

Rev Kumi-Manu said the works of God may not be admirable, alluring, classy, captivating and enticing, nonetheless, the Christian youth must focus on prayers, Bible studies, fasting, and evangelism to be able to impact their communities.

The weeklong programme was filled with moments of intense prayer, fasting, praises and worship and workshop in various fields, including music, marriage, academic excellence, skills development and entrepreneurship.

Other activities at the camp included Bible quiz competition (won by the Motorway District), football competition (won by Ngleshie Amanfrom District) and rep your jersey – which saw the youth wore the jerseys of their favourite football teams to church.