Revised Farmington River Declaration 2023 By Political Parties Signed In Liberia

The President of the ECOWAS Commission, H.E. Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, was in Liberia to witness the signing of the Revised Farmington River Declaration 2023 on 4th April 2023.

The Revised Farmington River Declaration is a commitment by political parties to non-violence and judicial means to resolve electoral conflict arising before and after elections. Liberia is expected to hold presidential and representative elections in October of this year.

While in Liberia, President Touray held meetings with H.E. Dr. George Manneh Weah, President of the Republic of Liberia and Ms. Giovanie Biha, Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Acting Head of the United Nations Office in West Africa and the Sahel.

In his statement at the signing ceremony, the President of the ECOWAS Commission commended the Government and people of Liberia for their tireless efforts towards consolidating peace and development, while also recognizing the generous support of international partners.

Speaking to political parties, he urged them to adhere to the code of conduct that guides political parties and their partisans. He went on to further remind the gathering of ECOWAS’ stance on Zero Tolerance for violence and that perpetrators will be identified and punished.

The media was encouraged to desist from using their platforms for misinformation, fake news and inflammatory rhetoric that could derail the peace in Liberia. The President further reassured Liberia of ECOWAS’ continued support towards the electoral process to safeguard the integrity of the elections.

The ceremony was attended by the President of Liberia who signed on behalf of his coalition, the former President of Liberia, Madam Ellen Johnson Sirleaf as an observer, civil society organizations, international partners and scores of other distinguished personalities.