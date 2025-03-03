Richard Amanfu Takes Helm at IIPGH, Vowing to Expand Ghana’s Digital Horizons

The Institute of ICT Professionals Ghana (IIPGH) has ushered in a fresh chapter with the appointment of Richard Kafui Amanfu as its new Executive Director, succeeding co-founder David Gowu after his impactful eight-year tenure.

Amanfu, a seasoned technology strategist with over 16 years of experience, steps into the role with a mandate to accelerate Ghana’s digital transformation through education, innovation, and collaboration.

Amanfu’s credentials reflect a blend of academic rigor and hands-on industry expertise. Holding an MBA in Project Management from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) and a Bachelor’s degree in Information Studies from the University of Ghana, he has navigated roles at global tech giants like Ericsson, where he managed field operations, and local innovators such as Internet Ghana Limited. His career trajectory underscores a relentless focus on bridging gaps between technology, education, and economic growth.

Since joining IIPGH in 2017 as a founding member, Amanfu has spearheaded initiatives that reshaped Ghana’s ICT landscape. Notably, he mobilized a network of over 2,500 professionals to drive knowledge-sharing and advocacy, a feat that solidified IIPGH’s reputation as a hub for tech collaboration. Under his operational leadership, the institute launched transformative programs like the Cyber Security Awareness Initiative and the Tech Job Fair, which since 2021 has connected thousands of job seekers with employers in Ghana’s booming tech sector.

Perhaps most impactful has been his push to democratize digital literacy. Amanfu championed coding programs for over 10,000 young Ghanaians, embedding skills critical for future tech careers. His Digital Literacy Initiative introduced coding clubs in schools while training educators to sustain these efforts—a model now celebrated for its scalability. “We’re not just teaching code; we’re nurturing problem-solvers,” Amanfu remarked in a recent interview, emphasizing the need to align education with industry demands.

Collaboration sits at the heart of his strategy. Through platforms like the Industry-Academia Tech Dialogue (INDAC-TED), developed with Germany’s AFOS Foundation, Amanfu has bridged divides between universities and tech firms, ensuring curricula evolve alongside market needs. His advocacy extends to media engagement, with over 350 articles published in the Business and Financial Times demystifying topics from cybersecurity to AI’s role in agriculture.

Yet challenges loom. Ghana’s tech sector, though vibrant, grapples with uneven access to resources and a persistent skills gap. Analysts suggest Amanfu’s success will hinge on scaling existing programs while forging new partnerships. “His hands-on approach with industry and academia is exactly what’s needed to future-proof Ghana’s workforce,” noted tech analyst Esi Awortwe, who has followed IIPGH’s work.

As IIPGH marks its 8th anniversary on March 7 under the theme “Transforming Lives Through ICT,” Amanfu’s vision is clear: expand the institute’s reach through localized training, advocate for inclusive policies, and harness emerging technologies like AI and blockchain. The anniversary event, attended by Communications Minister Samuel Nartey George, will spotlight milestones while rallying stakeholders to tackle digital inequities.

With Amanfu at the helm, IIPGH appears poised to deepen its role as a catalyst for Ghana’s digital ambitions. “This isn’t just about technology,” he asserts. “It’s about empowering every Ghanaian—students, entrepreneurs, policymakers—to own their place in the digital economy.” As the nation eyes global tech relevance, all eyes are on how this new leadership will translate promise into progress.