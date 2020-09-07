Libya’s rival parties are conducting consultative talks in Morocco, as part of international efforts to restart political negotiations in the troubled country.

The two-day meetings began on Sunday between a delegate from the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli and another from the parliament based in the eastern city of Tobruk.

The Tripoli-based administration said the meeting was positive and aimed at reviving the political dialogue between the Libyan parties.

Parliament spokesperson Abdullah Belhaq said the goal of these two-day talks is limited to “reaching understandings about the distribution of sovereign positions” before taking the results back to the United Nations-sponsored talks.

The meetings in Morocco come after the GNA announced a ceasefire and called on its allied forces to comply with it last month.

However, the eastern-based forces led by Khalifa Haftar, who is allied with the parliament, dismissed the truce as a manoeuvre by the GNA as their forces plan to attack the strategic cities of Sirte and al-Jufra, currently under the control of Haftar’s loyalists.

Oil-wealthy Libya has been in turmoil since a 2011 revolt toppled long-time dictator Moamer Gaddafi. The North African country has become a battleground for rival proxy forces.

In 2015, Morocco hosted peace talks, which led to the creation of the UN-backed government in Tripoli.