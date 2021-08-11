Road Engineers cautioned to undertake proper supervision measures

The Technical Advisor of the Mining Sector Roads Rehabilitation Secretariat, Dr. Francis Acheampong, has urged Ghanaian Engineers to properly supervise the scope of work handed to road contractors to ensure that they are delivered within the mandate.

He explained that, though proper pre-qualification scrutiny was always done before a contract was awarded to a contractor, any failure on the part of supervising engineers gave room for shortchanging with it resultant poor quality of works.

The situation, Dr. Acheampong attributed to bad roads by contractors who don’t adhere to the right specifications to make the roads durable.

Dr Acheampong, who is also the Board Chairman of the Ghana Highways Authority (GHA) was speaking during a stakeholder’s engagement with the Municipal Chief Executive of Prestea Huni-Valley and some officials of the assembly on the implementation of road projects in mining enclaves.

“Roads are very critical in connecting cities and towns, facilitating trade, attract and retaining investments, hence the decision and commitment of the President and the Mining industries to establish the secretariat to ensure that all road networks in the mining enclaves are rehabilitated”.

He urged road contractors to prioritise quality service delivery to reduce the financial burden on the government due to shoddy works.

The rehabilitation and advancement of the mining enclaves roads in the six Regions would ease the challenges of travellers and farmers and also boost the socio-economic activities of those areas and the country at large.

The Takoradi-Tarkwa road which is set to begin soon is a major trunk road for transporting export commodities such as timber, cocoa, manganese, bauxite, and other foodstuffs to the Takoradi Harbour and other parts of the country.

The Coordinator of the Mining Sector Roads Rehabilitation Secretariat, Frank Felix E. Akoto Awah, entreated the communities to have confidence in the Secretariat to deliver.

The Secretariat must work to ensure that the vision of President Akufo-Addo and the Western Regional Minister Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah to see to the advancement road infrastructure in the mining enclaves were well addressed.

The Municipal Chief Executive of Prestea Huni-Valley, Dr. Isaac Dasmani, appealed to the secretariat to fast -track the processes and hit the ground to inspire trust from the communities.

Members of the Secretariat include; the Coordinator, Mr. Frank Felix E. Akoto Awah, the Board Chairman of the Ghana Highways Authority, and Technical Advisor of the Mining Sector Roads Rehabilitation Secretariat, Ing. Dr. Francis Acheampong, and the Legal Advisor of the Committee, Alhaji Farouk Seidu.