A security man in his 60s, Moses Buer, was Sunday, July 26, found killed at the Wabco Gas filing station by unknown assailants at Sege, Ada West District, Greater Accra Region.

According to the Police, he was found lying facedown with his hands tied to his back as well as his legs as his mouth was sealed and taped.

The Sege District Police Commander DSP George Aboagye told the GNA that the local Police received a distressed call on that fateful day at about 5:30 am that a body was lying on the premises of the filling station.

“We inspected the body, took photographs and we lifted the body for preservation”.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the unknown assailants broke into the premises and murdered the man who happened to be the security man of the place and took away GHS 15000.00, ” he said.

He said, their investigations led to the arrest of four suspects.

We have arrested the manager and his assistant, Solomon Sebbie 20 and Emmanuel Vehe 23.

We also picked up Emmanuel Sorgbordjor 20, a pump attendant at the filling station and Buer Joseph, a taxi driver and a former worker who was sacked for mismanagement.

The body has since been deposited at the Police Hospital morgue.

