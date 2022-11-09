Robert Johnson releases first single dubbed ‘Her Promise’

Fast rising afro-beat rapper Robert Johnson, popularly known in the music industry as Chini has released his first single titled ‘Her Promise’.

The song features Ghanaian rapper Loopyn, which was produced by Tower music.

The main brain behind the music is issues of keeping relationship promises.

In an interview with the GNA Entertainment, the rapper said, “the song is about a promise he made to her lover, which is hard for him to keep due to circumstances as they journey along”.

When asked about his motivation, he said afro-beat as a music genre motivates him and added that, the Ghana music industry was not unified which encourages him to create unity by using his music.

“We contribute very little on the table as an industry and we should do more to make Ghanaian music better across the continent,” he added.

The rapper assured fans of a massive project coming out in January 2023, and he believed fans will love it.

Chini started his music career in 2018, has performed at various universities across the country as he preaches good learning habit, solidarity, and unity among students.

The rapper advised upcoming artiste and the youth to work hard and strive for excellence.