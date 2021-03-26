The much anticipated Music Video of ‘ADOM’ track by one of Ghana’s finest Music Director and Gospel singers, Ruby Barnor has been released.

Few days ago, Ruby Barnor dropped a teaser for the ‘ADOM’ Music video and hinted of exciting her fans and Gospel music lovers with her full video soon.

Later, she released the date for the release of the said Video; March 25, 2021.

We believe music lovers who have been following her have waited patiently for this day and true to her words, she made a big bang with her awesome tunes on all music platforms.

Ruby Barnor; composer and writer revealed in an interview that what motivates and inspires her compositions is the inspirations she gets from many legends in and around the globe and what the Lord has done for her.

“God has been my inspiration since I started this journey of music. Music was not chosen because of fame or popularity but I must say it was something I came down on earth with. And I also believe God gave me that talent to be able to sing and send a message that will give hope to the hopeless and an inspiration to all.”

The “ADOM (GRACE),” is already streaming on all major digital platforms with its lyrics encouraging people to fall on the GRACE of God since that is the only thing that sustained her and gives her strength.

“ADOM” we believe is an anthem for the ages, an inspirational song created to encourage believers and non-believers alike to press on through every trial and that at the end of it all, GRACE will abound.

‘ADOM’ is produced by Ruby Media Ministries.

Don’t forget to listen to the song on all music platforms and online stores including Youtube, iTunes, Boomplay, Soundcloud among other stores for your Blessings.

Ruby Barnor is a Music Director at Kingdom Power Family International.

By Prosper Agbenyega