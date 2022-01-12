Rural banks urged to support educational delivery in communities

Mrs Catherine Perkline, District Chief Executive (DCE) for Sekyere South, has called on rural and community banks in the area to support the assembly in its quest to improve quality education delivery in the area.

She said the banks could support the assembly in areas such as construction of classroom accommodation, teachers’ bungalows, laboratories and ICT centres and others, to help promote teaching and learning in schools.

Mrs Parkline was speaking at the inauguration of a new head office building complex for the Komfo Anokye Rural Bank at Wiamoase.

The new office complex, which is an extension of the existing one, is to provide a spacious office atmosphere for the staff to offer convenient services to the ever increasing number of customers of the bank in Wiamoase and its adjoining communities.

Mrs Perkline commended the bank for helping the people in the area to improve on their saving culture and said that had helped to enhance the socio-economic lives of the people.

She appealed to the bank to continue to offer the needed financial support to the people, especially women and youth to improve on their business activities and income levels.

Mr. Paul Kofi Oduro, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) said the bank was currently one of the leading rural banks with strong financial standing in the country.

He said the new office complex was to provide comfort to both the staff and customers in their daily operations.

The bank had over the years been responsible for its corporate social responsibilities by supporting education, healthcare delivery, community social infrastructure and others to improve the living conditions of the people in its catchment areas.

Mr Emmanuel Owusu Boakye, Vice – Chairperson of the Banks Board of Directors, said the bank was opened in 1983 with 11 staff but could now boast of 213 staff members in its nine branches in the country.

Nana Boakye Yiadom, Chief of Wiamoase called on the bank not to relent in its efforts at improving the living conditions of the people.