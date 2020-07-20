The Russian government has approved talks between Russia and India on the terms of sending military to each other, according to an order published Monday.

The order signed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin instructed the Russian Defense Ministry to conduct negotiations with the Indian side with the participation of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

According to a draft deal attached to the order, Russia and India can send military to each other for joint exercises and training, humanitarian aid, and elimination of consequences of natural and man-made disasters.

It stipulates that no more than five warships, 10 aircraft and 3,000 troops of one country can be deployed on the territory of the other unless special conditions have been agreed on in advance.

The military of one country on the territory of the other should respect the sovereignty and traditions of the host and should not interfere in its internal affairs or participate in political activities, the draft said. Enditem

