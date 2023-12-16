Russia’s gold reserves value increases

The value of Russia’s gold reserves has exceeded 150 billion U.S. dollars for the first time in contemporary history, due to the rise in gold prices, RIA Novosti news agency reported on Thursday.

The value of Russia’s gold investments in November increased by 2.2 percent, reaching 151.9 billion dollars, according to RIA Novosti’s analysis of Russian Central Bank data.

The previous high was 148.7 billion dollars recorded in October.

In physical terms, Russia’s gold reserves decreased by about 16 tons to 2,315 tons in November.

According to the central bank, Russia’s international reserves rose by nearly 3 percent to 592.4 billion dollars in November, the highest level since April this year.