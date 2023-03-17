Sad Day For Ghana Football As Christian Atsu Twasam Goes Home

The mortal remains of Ghanaian footballer, Christian Atsu Twasam will be buried today, Friday March 17, 2023 in his hometown, Ada.

The funeral rites which was held at the forecourt of the State House in Accra, Ghana attracted a lot of mourners including the President of Ghana, Nana Addo Danquah Akuffo Addo, former President John Dramani Mahama, Vice President Mahamadu Bawumia, the Chief of Staff Akosua Frema Osei Opare, Director General of the NSA Prof. Peter Twumasi, Minister of Youth & Sports Hon. Mustapha Ussif, government officials and the President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Mr. Kurt Okraku who was accompanied by Mr. Fred Acheampong, Treasurer of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC).

Some ex-footballers were there to pay their last respect to their colleague, late Christian Atsu Twasam.

Most of them who could not control their tears include Mubarak Wakaso, Abedi Ayew Pele, Tony Yeboah, John Paintsil, Sammy Osei Kuffour, Sulley Muntari, Yaw Acheampong, Felix Aboagye, Arthur Moses, Richard Kingston, Stephen Appiah, Sam Johnson, Peter Ofori Quaye, Afo Dodoo, Godwin Attram, Prince Tagoe, John Mensah, Augustine Arhinful, Fatau Dauda,Emmanuel Agyemang Badu and many others including wife of Michael Essien. Leo Akoto, a fitness trainer and coach of the Black Stars, Chris Hughton were not left out.

The media who were accredited were also in attendance in numbers as well as the supporters unions and many Ghanaians from all walks of life.

Representatives from clubs in Europe that he has played for and his last club, Hatayaspor were there and read their tribute.

His dear wife, Marie Claire Rupio and kids were also present with family members and friends, while Ghanaian culture was fully on display.

Atsu, born on 10 January 1992 was a talented footballer for the Ghana Black Stars holding 65 caps from 2012 to 2019. He represented Ghana at the 2014 FIFA World Cup and four Africa Cup of Nations tournaments.

He helped the team finish as runners-up at the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations, in which he also won Player of the Tournament and Goal of the Tournament.

The ex-Cheetah FC, Porto, Chelsea, Vitesse, Everton, Bournermouth, Malaga,New Castle Utd, Al Reed and Hatayspor star was involved in a number of philanthropic works before his sudden demise in a terrible 7.8 magnitude earthquake that hit parts of Turkey and Syria on February 6, 2023.

Ghanaians and Yours Truly will remember him foerever… Atsu Rest in Peace.