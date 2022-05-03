Sam George  urges GFA to clean up the Ghana Premier League for Investments

Mr. Samuel Nartey George, a Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram has urged the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to put proper measures in place to attract investments to the Ghana Premier League (GPL).

After the cancellation of the First Capital Plus as the headline sponsor of the GPL in 2016, the league had been without a headline sponsor.

Mr. George told the GNA Sports on Saturday that, investors would come on board to sponsor the domestic league, if the GFA put proper measures in place to develop the league including refereeing in the various leagues in the country.

“I would support calls for investments into the premier league on one condition, that if the FA would do the right things, and the right things means we can’t invest money in a league where the referees are substandard, referees make all kinds of dubious calls.”

According to the Member of Parliament, the GPL was not attracting investors due to poor facilities including pitches.

“You can’t just throw money into a league where at times people are fixing matches, you can clearly see that something fishy and funny is going on, the league needs to be cleaned up to attract investors,” he said.

The outspoken MP entreated the GFA to fix the issues in the GPL to attract investments, saying “When you have world class officiating, when you have proper structures at the GFA, it would automatically attract investments, for example the penalty awarded against Hearts of Oak against Kotoko, how is that a penalty”.