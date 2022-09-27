Samuel Nii Noi appointed as interim Hearts of Oak coach

Accra Hearts of Oak has appointed U-20 Coach Samuel Nii Noi as the interim coach of the club after parting ways with Coach Samuel Boadu on Tuesday, September 27.

Coach Nii Noi would be assisted by Benjamin Mensah until a substantive coach is appointed.

Boadu, who won the league with Hearts of Oak in 2020/21 and the MTN FA Cup in the 2021/22 season mutually ended the marriage with the rainbow coloured club.

The former Medeama SC gaffer left with his technical team Hamza Mohammed and Eric Amponsah.

The reigning FA Cup winners have been poor in the 2022/23 betPawa Premier League campaign, losing one and drawing two in their first three games.

Boadu won five trophies with Hearts of Oak after joining the club in March 2021.