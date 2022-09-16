SCO Seeks to Develop Single List of Terrorist, Separatist and Extremist Organizations

The member countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) plan to develop a single list of terrorist, separatist and extremist organizations, according to the Samarkand declaration signed on Friday.

“In accordance with their national laws and on the basis of consensus, the member states will strive to develop common principles and approaches to the formation of a single list of terrorist, separatist and extremist organizations whose activities are prohibited on the territories of the SCO member states,” the document read.