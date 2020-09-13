The Second Lady, Mrs Samira Bawumia has begun a four-day working tour of the Oti Region.

Mr Seidu Musah, the Oti Regional Communication Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA).

He said Mrs Bawumia started the tour with a courtesy call on chiefs and Imams in the Akan Constituency.

On Saturday, he said the Second Lady would tour both Nkwanta North and South, where she is expected to meet Chiefs, Imams, Zongo youth and the population.

On Sunday, Mrs Bawumia is expected to visit Krachi East Constituency, Krachi Nchumuru and Krachi West Constituency to interact with Fulani Communities.

On Monday, she would pay a courtesy call on Krachi-Wura, Nana Besemuna Mprah III, and have a durbar of Chiefs and the people of the Constituency and she would depart to Atebubu in the Ahafo Region.