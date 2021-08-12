Security Situation in Eastern Libya Under Control, No Terrorism Threats

The security situation in Libya’s east is under control, with competent security agencies successfully deterring activities of terrorist sleeper cells in the city of Benghazi and surrounding areas, the Libyan National Army’s (LNA) Brig. Gen. Khaled al-Mahjoub told Sputnik.

“The situation is under full control …There are competent agencies to fight terrorism. … People, themselves, do not tolerate the presence of terrorist supporters, and the services are doing their job,” the head of the LNA’s Moral Guidance Department said.

Speaking about the security situation in the country’s south, al-Mahjoub noted that the armed forces had managed to break down the terrorist cells into smaller groups and neutralize a larger number of militants, including those who were on the international wanted list.

“What really causes concern is their [terrorists’] connection with neighboring countries. They can receive support by being able to cross the border in both directions. But the noose around them is tightening,” he added.

Since the overthrow and murder of its longtime leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, Libya has been split between two rival administrations, resulting in a decade-long armed conflict. Forces in the country’s west are backed by Turkey and Qatar, while the eastern-based army is supported by Egypt and the United Arab Emirates.

In February, the Geneva-hosted round of intra-Libyan talks led to the formation of an interim Government of National Unity that will be in charge until the December 24 election.