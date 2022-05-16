Sefwi Wiawso Pentecost Head Urges Christians To Live An Honest Life

Prophet Robert Dentu, Sefwi Wiawso Area Head of the Church of Pentecost, has called on Christians to be honest in their service to God and humanity.

He said they were also to give themselves to quality worship, which would bring down the power of the Holy Spirit to effect changes in all areas of life.

Prophet Dentu gave the advice during the dedication of the Area’s Mission House to promote evangelical duties.

He said Christians were distinguished individuals, purchased with a price and as such, there was the need for them to live honourable lives as vessels of honour as indicated in Second Timothy 14:20-26.

“Brethren, we should always bear in mind that it is only when you exhibit true honesty and obedience to each other that the Holy Spirit can manifest in you,” he noted.

