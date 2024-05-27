Sekondi Methodist Diocese Recognizes Top Students and Teachers

The Sekondi Diocese of the Methodist Church of Ghana has honoured some students, teachers and schools under the Methodist Educational Unit (MEU) in the Western Region for their outstanding performances during the 2022/2023 academic year.

Held on the theme: “The role of the church in nurturing learners to grow into Christian maturity,” the Fourth Excellence Awards was organised through the Co-ordinating office for Education and Youth Ministries in collaboration with the MEU at Shama.

In all, 92 students who excelled in the 2023 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE), and five others who distinguished themselves in the 2023 West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (WASSCE), were recognised for their exceptional academic achievements.

They received certificates of recognition, an undisclosed amount of money, Bibles and books as their prizes.

Ms Ekua Kessewa Gyesi, currently a student at the Holy Child Senior High School (SHS) in Cape Coast, was adjudged the Overall Best Student for the BECE category.

Six teachers received microwaves and refrigerators as prizes for their outstanding contributions to the excellent performance of the students for the year under review.

The Hotopo Methodist Basic School in the Ahanta West Municipality emerged the Best Performing School, Anto Abosso Methodist Basic School in the Shama District came second and Dixcove Methodist Basic School, also in the Ahanta West Municipality placed third.

Their prizes were a chest freezer, and television sets..

The Right Reverend Emmanuel Kwesi Ansah, the Sekondi Methodist Diocesan Bishop, said the event was to celebrate the recipients for their hard work and dedication in raising the academic performance of schools under the MEU and to motivate the rest to give off their best.

Ms Gyesi said the gesture was part of the Church’s vision of imbibing good Christian values in the students, so they became useful for society.

Rt. Rev. Ansah asked the students to take their studies seriously and work hard to excel in their academic performance to be recognised in the next edition of the awards ceremony.

Mrs Felicia Agyeibea Okai, the Western Regional Director of Education, commended the Methodist Church for their continuous efforts in promoting quality education in the country.

She said the awards was a step in the right direction and encouraged other school managers to emulate the efforts of the Methodist Church by instituting motivational packages for both students and teachers to give off their best.

The Very Reverend Francis K. Ennuson, the General Manager of Methodist Schools, congratulated the Sekondi Methodist Diocese for organising the fourth edition of the awards ceremony, it would project the image of schools under the MEU.

He asked members of the Church to support the awards scheme to help ensure its sustainability.