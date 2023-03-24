Semenyo Breaks The Deadlock As Enthusiastic Kumasi Fans Show Love To Black Stars

The BabaYara Sports Stadium in Kumasi on Thursday March 23, 2023 hosted one of the biggest crowds in Ghana Football in recent times when the national team, the Black Stars pipped the Palancas Negras of Angola, courtesy a late 96th minute goal strike by Antoine Samenyo.

The Angolans came with a game plan to hold the Stars, but the anticipating fans could not afford to leave the field without a goal, also Ghana has not lost a game in the Garden City.

Coach Chris Houghtlon admitted it was his biggest match and expect more as he handles the new Black Stars till the end of 2024.

While Angola frustrated Ghana, Coach Houghton had to make changes in the team, bringing on Bournemouth star Semenyo who scored in his debut on local ground for Inaki Williams has now gone seven (7) games without a goal,

In the absence of Andre Ayew, Arsenal star, Thomas Partey led the Stars to the party with Kumasi fans.

The starting lineup of Ghana was Goalkeeper Ati Zigi, Dennis Odoi, Gideon Mensah, Alex Djiku, Dan Amartey, Thomas Partey, Jordan Ayew, Edmund Addo, Inaki Williams, Mohammed Kudus and Kamaradeen Sulemana.

The subs who maintain the heat on Angola for Ghana were Aidoo, Bukari, Ahmed Salis, Joseph Paintsil and Semenyo.

Coach Houghton was very happy to win his first match in charge as Black Stars Coach.

The Black Stars fired 20 shots at goal but failed to find the target on 11 occasions with Williams, Sulemana, and Jordan Ayew all missing chances.

While some fans cheered Sulemana as the man of the match, others game it to Thomas Partey, but my man of the match was Dennis Odoi.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports, Ghana Football Association and the National Sports Authority must be commended for their roles in pitching the match at the Baba Yara Stadium.